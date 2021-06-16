Irfan takes lead in senior section of PGF Qualifying School Golf 2021

LAHORE – The second segment of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualification School Event 2021-22 for senior professionals and junior professionals got underway here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

While the first segment for selection of career-seeking golf professionals was completed last week, the second segment activity aims to finalize the selection of 35 senior golf professionals and 20 junior professionals who will ultimately be eligible to participate in the professional golf circuit of Pakistan. This selection encounter will be contested over three rounds.

Whereas the event may notably be classified as a selection for senior professional golfers, yet evident in the course of the competition is adequate flair in shot making and distinguishable is playing proficiency and skillful handling of the Royal Palm Golf Course challenges. And at the end of the first round, the masterly one turned out to be Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi who produced an impressive gross score of 71, one under par to occupy the top position in the race for selection.

Out of the other participating seniors, those who performed well were Ghani Khan of Karachi Golf Club and Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana. Both of them managed a spirited score of gross 74 each and competition-wise are placed two strokes behind the leader, Irfan Mehmood. A lone one with a fairly reasonable score of gross 75 was Nazeer Mehmood of Got Machi Golf Club while four others are bracketed at a score of gross 76 were Noor Khan (Peshawar), Raja Arshed (Islamabad), Asghar Ali (Lahore Gymkhana) and Col Rustam Ali Chatta (Lahore Garrison).

As for Rustam Chatta, till now he has been competing in the amateur ranks admirably well and encouraged by his expertise, he has chosen to seek a golf career as a senior golf professional. Formidable one in the junior professional race was M Saqib of Lahore Garrison with first round score of gross 71, one under par. Others in the race were Nabeel Khan (Airmen Golf Club) at 74, Shahzeb Khan (Peshawar) at 76 and his city-mate Musa Khan at 77.

Tee off for the second round today (Wednesday) takes place at 5am at Royal Palm Golf Course to be conducted by Malik Kamran of PGF.