Pcb Decides To Keep Central Contracts Of Players Confidential

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to make public the central contracts of national team players.

According to details, the number of players included in the central contracts and their categories will be kept confidential. The PCB said that contracts awarded under each category will not be disclosed publicly, as player classification and selection matters remain internal.

The board has also introduced new domestic cricket conditions for contracted players, making it mandatory for them to participate in first-class, List A, and T20 matches depending on their category.

Report said players have been informed about the required number of domestic matches, with expectations that they may be required to play around five first-class and up to ten List A games.

Even in the absence of international assignments, players will remain available for domestic cricket. Contracted players will be eligible to feature across all three formats.

Report further added that players from any category may be called up to the national team whenever required.