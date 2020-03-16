Pakistan's president in China amid coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
07:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
Pakistan's president in China amid coronavirus outbreak
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi reached Beijing on Monday to convey strong support and solidarity of Pakistan to the government and the people of China in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At the airport, he was received by Chinese Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi.

President Alvi was presented static guard by a smartly turned out contingent.

During the visit, the President will hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leadership of the host country.

Talking to media persons prior to his departure, Dr. Arif Alvi said he will also express condolence with the Chinese leadership over the loss of precious human lives due to this virus.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Asad Umar are accompanying the President.

A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

So far, more than 6,680 people globally have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while nearly 175,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

More From This Category
Coronavirus scar: Pakistan FO suspends all ...
01:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Pakistan confirms first death from coronavirus in ...
01:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Paragon society case: SC grants bail to Khawaja ...
12:47 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Coroanvirus epidemic: PM Imran urges rich ...
12:44 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
PSL 2020 postponed for indefinite period amid ...
12:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Pakistan issues list of 14 coronavirus testing ...
09:34 AM | 17 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yet another Hollywood celebrity has tested positive for coronavirus: Idris Elba
02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr