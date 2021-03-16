Outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar holds farewell meeting with Gen Bajwa

07:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a farewell meeting.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS thanked the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.

Army chief also lauded dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed by the air chief during operation “Swift Retort” and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.

COAS said that because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none.

The outgoing Air Chief Marshal was given the Guard of Honor at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at GHQ.

