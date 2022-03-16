Two matches to be played in Tower 21 Polo League on Thursday
Share
LAHORE – Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played on Thursday (March 17) here at the Lahore Polo Club.
In the first match of the day, The Eagles will compete against Platinum Homes Tigers at 3:00 pm while Remington Stars will play against Zakcy Reapers in the second match of the day at 4:00 pm.
Remington Stars are on the top of the points table with three victories in four matches played so far while with two victories and Platinum Homes Tigers are at number two with three victories out of four matches while at number three are Zacky Reapers with two victories out of four matches, at number four are ZS Lions with one victory out of four matches and at number five are The Eagles with one victory out of four matches.
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns ...11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Ramadan likely to start on April 3 in Pakistan10:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi praises PM Imran, sounds alarm bell for PTI ...10:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Two matches to be played in Tower 21 Polo League on Thursday09:54 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
-
- Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in new song05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Stylist Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice to Sana Javed04:32 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022