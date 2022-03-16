Two matches to be played in Tower 21 Polo League on Thursday
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Two matches to be played in Tower 21 Polo League on Thursday
Share

LAHORE – Two important matches of the Tower 21 Polo Super League will be played on Thursday (March 17) here at the Lahore Polo Club.

In the first match of the day, The Eagles will compete against Platinum Homes Tigers at 3:00 pm while Remington Stars will play against Zakcy Reapers in the second match of the day at 4:00 pm.

Remington Stars are on the top of the points table with three victories in four matches played so far while with two victories and Platinum Homes Tigers are at number two with three victories out of four matches while at number three are Zacky Reapers with two victories out of four matches, at number four are ZS Lions with one victory out of four matches and at number five are The Eagles with one victory out of four matches.

More From This Category
Asad, Zohaib excel in Punjab junior tennis 
09:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...
09:51 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistan blind cricket team beat India to reach ...
08:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam shatters multiple records with ...
06:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli in latest ICC ...
04:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Pakistani martial artist sets another Guinness ...
03:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns fans
11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr