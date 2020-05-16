Another cop dies of COVID-19 in Punjab
12:00 PM | 16 May, 2020
LAHORE – The death toll from the coronavirus in the Punjab Police has risen to two after another policeman died of coronavirus today (Saturday).
According to Lahore Police spokesperson, Head Constable Ramazan was resident of Mughalpura, whose test was conducted on May 11 and was receiving treatment in Jinnah Hospital.
CCPO Lahore has said that a Martyrs package will be recommended for Ramazan to IG Punjab.
The mourners of the martyr include his wife, three sons and two daughters.
