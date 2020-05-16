Punjab set to reopen shopping malls amid spike in COVID-19 cases

LAHORE – The Punjab government will reopen shopping malls as a part of lifting the lockdown in phases from Monday, provincial information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the minister added that the government will also allow the automotive industry to resume operations from May 18.

Calling the overall situation across Punjab as “satisfactory” following ease in lockdown, Chohan said that the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions will be taken keeping in view the public response during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the transport industry has also been allowed to resume inter-city travel with the already-agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

So far, Punjab has recorded more than 14,000 cases of the coronavirus and at least 245 deaths.