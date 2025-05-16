On Youm-e-Tashakur, CM Sindh announces aid for victims of Indian aggression

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has announced financial assistance for the victims of Indian aggression during Operation Bunyan Marsoos. Each martyr’s family will receive Rs. 10 million, while those injured will be granted Rs. 1 million.

The announcement was made during a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sindh Secretariat to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day). Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials attended the ceremony. As the national anthem was played, participants expressed national solidarity and honored the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces.

In his speech, CM Murad Ali Shah praised the courage and commitment of Pakistan’s military.

“Our brave soldiers delivered a powerful response to Indian aggression. Defending the homeland is every Pakistani’s top duty—and the dignity of our nation is non-negotiable,” he said.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister added that the entire nation stood united during this critical time.

“The world witnessed how a much larger enemy was brought to its knees within hours. Our unity was our strength.”

He congratulated the people of Sindh on the victory and urged them to pray for the martyrs.

“This triumph is a blessing from Allah. Let us use this success to work toward the betterment of our country.”

The gesture reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to recognizing the sacrifices of national heroes and ensuring their families are supported. It also serves as a reminder of the nation’s resilience and unity in the face of external threats.