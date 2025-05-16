Sindh govt launches free meal program for students in public schools

In a major step toward tackling malnutrition and improving educational outcomes, the Sindh government has launched the “School Meal Program” to provide free meals to children in public schools located in economically disadvantaged areas of the province.

The program was officially inaugurated by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah at the Government Boys Primary School Murad Memon, where he personally served meals to students, marking the beginning of this initiative.

This landmark program is a collaborative effort between the Sindh Education Department and the Allah Wale Trust, a respected charitable organization. In its initial phase, over 70,000 students across several underserved districts will receive one nutritious meal per day, free of cost.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister Sardar Ali Shah emphasized the critical link between nutrition and academic performance.

“A child’s ability to learn is directly impacted by their physical well-being. Nutritional deficiencies hinder their cognitive development, and this initiative aims to bridge that gap,” he said.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s alarming poverty statistics, noting that the country ranks among the ten poorest nations in the world, with approximately 42% of the population living below the poverty line.

“In such dire circumstances, ensuring our children’s health and education must be our top priority,” he added.

The event also revealed that over 700 students at the Murad Memon school are already benefiting from the program, with plans in place to expand to other schools and districts in the coming months.

Chairman of Allah Wale Trust, Shahid Lone, praised the initiative, stressing the importance of proper nutrition in children’s growth and academic success.