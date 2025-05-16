Flydubai launches operations from Peshawar airport

In a significant boost to regional connectivity, Flydubai has officially launched its operations from Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the airline’s inaugural flight touched down in Peshawar last night carrying 164 passengers, where it was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute.

The return flight, FZ 375, departed for Dubai at 2:20 AM with 184 passengers on board.

To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport, celebrating the airline’s entry into the region’s air travel network.

Flydubai will operate seven flights per week from Peshawar, significantly enhancing air links between northern Pakistan and destinations across the Gulf and Europe.

Officials expressed optimism that this move will not only facilitate smoother travel for overseas Pakistanis and tourists but also contribute to economic and cultural exchanges with international destinations.