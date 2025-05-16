Special events held in Karachi on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur for the success of Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos

The day began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, special prayers for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people, and a ceremonial gun salute. On the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur, Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir (Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Military), visited the Quaid’s Mausoleum. He laid a floral wreath at the tomb of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Karachi Corps Headquarters. Another commemorative event took place at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Malir Garrison, where Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Corps Commander Karachi laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

On this solemn occasion, several ministers, the Chief Secretary of Sindh, and senior civil and military officials were also in attendance. A ceremonial contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The Chief Minister and Corps Commander met with the families of the martyrs and paid tribute to their ultimate sacrifices for the motherland.

The Chief Minister stated that Pakistan’s armed forces serve as a strong barrier against the enemy and expressed confidence that such cowardly acts would not be repeated. He emphasized the unity between the people and the army, declaring that no one could defeat a nation whose soil is enriched by the blood of its martyrs.

Speaking to the families of the fallen soldiers, the Corps Commander said the Pakistani forces had triumphed over the enemy through the unwavering morale and faith of their brave soldiers. He added that the martyrs are a national treasure, and it is because of their sacrifices that Pakistan now stands united like Bunyan-un-Marsoos against all threats.

Events marking Youm-e-Tashakur were also held across other districts of Sindh, including Pano Aqil and Hyderabad Garrisons, as well as at Pakistan Coast Guards and Sindh Rangers Headquarters. The day was commemorated by Pakistan Police, various civil institutions, and members of society to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos.