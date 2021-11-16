Three students killed as train crashes into school van near Sheikhupura
Web Desk
01:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Three students killed as train crashes into school van near Sheikhupura
SHEIKHUPURA – Three students died and nine others sustained injuries after a train crashed into a college van in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore. It collided with the college van as there was no railway crossing near Bahrianwala.

District administration, rescue and police officials rushed to the spot where the family members and relatives of the victims were seen crying.

Rescue 1122 personnel and locals rushed the injured to the emergency room of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, where the condition of the three women students is said to be critical.

Railway officials say the train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years and that there was no railway crossing at the crash site.

The van driver fled the scene after the accident.

The Railways SSP said that the accident took place because of the negligence of the driver. A case has been registered against him.

