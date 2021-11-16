Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced retirement from Test cricket.

In a tweet, the left-arm fast bowler said that he had recovered from back injury and he is fit to play only white ball cricket, bidding farewell to long format Test cricket.

“Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball,” wrote Shinwari.

Shinwari represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals.