Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 November 2023