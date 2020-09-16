ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside NAB office
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside NAB office
Share

LAHORE - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader captain (r) Safdar in clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office case which occurred on the appearance of party vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to media details, the ATC granted the bail till September 22. 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the clash erupted between outraged PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office during which the PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office.

The party vice president left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau.

More From This Category
Senate passes FATF- related bill after ...
03:31 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
665 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths ...
03:15 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif bail till September 21 ...
01:26 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Seven teachers of a school tested positive for ...
11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept ...
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for publicity and fans are disgusted
05:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr