ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside NAB office

LAHORE - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader captain (r) Safdar in clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office case which occurred on the appearance of party vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to media details, the ATC granted the bail till September 22.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the clash erupted between outraged PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office during which the PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office.

The party vice president left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau.