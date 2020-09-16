Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar
PESHAWAR - Seven teachers of a government school in Peshawar have been tested positive for coronavirus right after the day educational institutions were reopened after six months after significant drop in the Covid-19 cases.
The KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department confirmed that the teachers belong to Government Higher Secondary School Number 1, Cantt.
The coronavirus tests of the teachers were conducted last week.
None of the teachers interacted with any student, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department said.
