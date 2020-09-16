‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Çetin Güner to arrive in Pakistan today

The Turkish historical TV drama Dirilis: Ertugrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since PTV began airing it in April.

The gripping character-driven drama has taken Pakistan by storm with its daring protagonist, high production values and perfect direction.

Pakistani fans are smitten with the entire cast of the mega hit series and Ertugrul fever is still going strong in the country.

Overwhelmed by the love of their Pakistani fans, many of the show’s cast members expressed their desire to visit the country.

And Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dohan Alp from Dirilis Ertugrul is on his way to Pakistan!

The actor posted a picture of his boarding pass on his Instagram story. He will be landing at the Islamabad airport today.

Earlier in May, in a video message, Güner referred to Pakistan as his “second home” and mentioned that he will be visiting the country soon.

Speaking in a clear Urdu accent, the star had said, “Main Jald Pakistan Aonga” (I will soon be visiting Pakistan.)

Are you excited to meet him? Comment below and stay tuned for more!