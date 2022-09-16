Iran signs memorandum to become permanent member of SCO
Share
SAMARKAND -Iran has signed a Memorandum of Obligations to join the rapidly expanding Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as its full and permanent member.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the announcement on social media, stating: “By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation”.
The development comes as heads of states from China, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Samarkand to attend a summit of the central Asian security body, formed by Beijing and Moscow to counter US influence.
Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia are observer countries, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey attends the summit as “dialogue partner”.
Last year, the SCO approved an applicant moved by Iran to seek membership of the platform. Tehran said that the SCO membership will help it in averting sanctions imposed by the West over its nuclear programme.
Reports said that the full membership of Iran is likely to come into effect in April 2023.
PM Shehbaz stresses on ‘mutual respect’ for ... 10:27 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that an environment of “mutual respect and ...
- ‘Sultan’ – Shaniera terms Wasim Akram’s upcoming book ...01:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Shrine retrieved in Muzaffargarh from mafia on DC’s order12:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- ECP fines Imran Khan for breaching by-election code of conduct12:13 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Iran signs memorandum to become permanent member of SCO11:52 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan rejects reports of abandoning Neelum-Jhelum hydropower ...11:14 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial statement regarding ...10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Youngest Pakistani Youtuber receives Diamond Play button11:58 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Nora Fatehi summoned by Delhi Police in extortion case11:22 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022