ECP fines Imran Khan for breaching by-election code of conduct
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine on PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct announced for the up-coming by-elections.
The top election body has also fined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other party leaders after they along with Imran Khan joined a political gathering in Peshawar.
District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Peshawar, imposed the fine after he found the replies submitted by the PTI chief and other leaders in response to a notice unsatisfactory,
The other party leaders, who were slapped with fine of Rs50,000 each, include Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Iqbal, Khaliqur Rehman and Wazir Zada.
They have been directed to deposit the fine to the state exchequer by September 18.
The ECP also sent letters to the KP governor and chief minister, asking them to not attend Imran Khan’s upcoming rally in Charsadda on September 17.
Islamabad court fines Imran Khan for seeking ... 02:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in federal capital imposed a fine on PTI Chairman Imran Khan after his ...
- ‘Sultan’ – Shaniera terms Wasim Akram’s upcoming book ...01:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Shrine retrieved in Muzaffargarh from mafia on DC’s order12:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- ECP fines Imran Khan for breaching by-election code of conduct12:13 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Iran signs memorandum to become permanent member of SCO11:52 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan rejects reports of abandoning Neelum-Jhelum hydropower ...11:14 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial statement regarding ...10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Youngest Pakistani Youtuber receives Diamond Play button11:58 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Nora Fatehi summoned by Delhi Police in extortion case11:22 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022