Pakistan cricket squad leaves for Zimbabwe after successful South Africa tour

Pakistan cricket team has left for Harare, Zimbabwe to play 3-match T20I Series and 2-match Test Series after wrapping up their successful tour to South Africa.

The T20I series will commence from April 21 as the first T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on April 21. The third and last T20I will be played on April 25.

After the T20I series, the Test Series will begin with first Test to be played on April 29 while the second and last one will be played on May 07, 2021.

Both the Tests as well as three T20Is will be played at the same venue, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

During South Africa tour, Pakistan won both ODI and T20I series with national players earning various laurels.