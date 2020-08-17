US, Poland ink military agreement  

12:16 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
US, Poland ink military agreement  
Share

WARSAW - United States (US) and Poland have signed a military agreement.

The contract has been signed for the expansion of the US military presence and the creation of a regional headquarter in Poland.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inked the so-called Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement , a legal framework that deepens military cooperation between the two countries.

More From This Category
US elections – Biden remains ahead of Trump in ...
05:04 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
US, Poland ink military agreement  
12:16 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Man punches shark to save wife in Australia
04:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
China registers 19 new COVID-19 cases within 24 ...
11:25 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US ...
05:40 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
India 'welcomes' normalisation of UAE-Israel ...
08:34 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr