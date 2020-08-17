US, Poland ink military agreement
12:16 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Share
WARSAW - United States (US) and Poland have signed a military agreement.
The contract has been signed for the expansion of the US military presence and the creation of a regional headquarter in Poland.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inked the so-called Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement , a legal framework that deepens military cooperation between the two countries.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh12:47 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
- 8 drowned as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake07:21 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020