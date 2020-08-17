Zardari to be indicted in Toshakhana corruption reference next month

ISLAMABAD – PPP co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari appeared before an accountability court in Toshakhana reference on Monday amid strict security arrangements.

The accountability court has fixed Sept 9 as the date for indictment of former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in Toshanakhana reference.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accused former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others of obtaining cars from Thoshakahan by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars.

NAB had alleged that Asif Ali Zardari had also received cars as gifts from Libya and the UAE when he was president and used them for his personal use instead of depositing them in the public treasury.

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in this matter, said the NAB, pointing out that he also relaxed the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts.

Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khawaja Anwar Majeed and owners of the Omni Group were also accused by the NAB officials in the same reference.

NAB said that Nawaz Sharif was not holding any public office in 2008 but he was given a vehicle without any justification, adding that the leaders were charged with corruption under sub-sections 2, 4, 7 and 12 of Section 9 (A) of the NAB Ordinance.

The Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to the head of the state remains the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything.