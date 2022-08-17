Pakistan wins international fireworks competition in Moscow
Share
MOSCOW – A Pakistani team won an international fireworks competition held in Russian capital city for their spectacular performance.
As many as eight teams from all over the world took part in the event wherein Pakistan team was led by Shahid Mahmood Butt.
The Pakistani participants displayed their fireworks skills while catching up the beat of a national song, Iss Parcham Kay Saye Talay Hum Aik Hain, as the South Asia country celebrates its Independence Day in the month of August.
Butt received the winning trophy on the behalf of Pakistan team after it was declared winner by the judges.
“It is an honour to win a trophy for Pakistan at the international event,” he said, adding that the government fully supported them to attend the event.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal at ... 10:26 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday won a gold medal at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- PAKvNED – Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket11:14 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
-
- Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar placed on no-fly list09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan wins international fireworks competition in Moscow09:33 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- ‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army Chief conferred with ...09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- HSY tells what vacation means for him10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Why Mushk Kaleem's mother did not allow her to wear a saree?08:06 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022