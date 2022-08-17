Pakistan wins international fireworks competition in Moscow

09:33 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Pakistan wins international fireworks competition in Moscow
Source: @Shahidm74319919 (Twitter)
Share

MOSCOW – A Pakistani team won an international fireworks competition held in Russian capital city for their spectacular performance.

As many as eight teams from all over the world took part in the event wherein Pakistan team was led by Shahid Mahmood Butt.

The Pakistani participants displayed their fireworks skills while catching up the beat of a national song, Iss Parcham Kay Saye Talay Hum Aik Hain, as the South Asia country celebrates its Independence Day in the month of August.

Butt received the winning trophy on the behalf of Pakistan team after it was declared winner by the judges.

“It is an honour to win a trophy for Pakistan at the international event,” he said, adding that the government fully supported them to attend the event.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal at ... 10:26 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday won a gold medal at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games ...

More From This Category
PAKvNED – Babar Azam breaks another record in ...
11:14 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai
10:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar ...
09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army ...
09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Faisalabad man arrested for making daughter's ...
11:31 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Toyota, Suzuki cut car prices by up to Rs1 ...
08:52 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at concert
09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr