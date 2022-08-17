COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son Saad blessed with twin babies in Dubai, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army Chief has now become grandfather after his son Saad Sadique Bajwa was blessed with twin boys.

A day earlier, General Bajwa met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi where he was conferred with the Order of the Union Media in recognition of his services to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Saad Bajwa tied the knot with a daughter of Sabir Hameed, a Lahore-based businessman, in 2018. Their Nikah was solemnized by religious scholar Allam Saqib Raza Mustafai.