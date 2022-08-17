COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai

10:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son Saad blessed with twin babies in Dubai, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army Chief has now become grandfather after his son Saad Sadique Bajwa was blessed with twin boys.

A day earlier, General Bajwa met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi where he was conferred with the Order of the Union Media in recognition of his services to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Saad Bajwa tied the knot with a daughter of Sabir Hameed, a Lahore-based businessman, in 2018. Their Nikah was solemnized by religious scholar Allam Saqib Raza Mustafai.

Army chief Gen Bajwa's son gets married in Lahore 11:41 AM | 12 Nov, 2018

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's son has gotten married to the daughter of a businessman in ...

More From This Category
Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar ...
09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Pakistan wins international fireworks competition ...
09:33 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army ...
09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
Faisalabad man arrested for making daughter's ...
11:31 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Toyota, Suzuki cut car prices by up to Rs1 ...
08:52 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Political party workers found involved in social ...
07:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at concert
09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr