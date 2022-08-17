COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son Saad blessed with twin babies in Dubai, it emerged on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Army Chief has now become grandfather after his son Saad Sadique Bajwa was blessed with twin boys.
A day earlier, General Bajwa met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi where he was conferred with the Order of the Union Media in recognition of his services to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
Saad Bajwa tied the knot with a daughter of Sabir Hameed, a Lahore-based businessman, in 2018. Their Nikah was solemnized by religious scholar Allam Saqib Raza Mustafai.
Army chief Gen Bajwa's son gets married in Lahore 11:41 AM | 12 Nov, 2018
LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's son has gotten married to the daughter of a businessman in ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- PAKvNED – Babar Azam breaks another record in ODI cricket11:14 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- COAS Bajwa’s son blessed with twin boys in Dubai10:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar placed on no-fly list09:57 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan wins international fireworks competition in Moscow09:33 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- ‘Order of the Union Medal’ – Pakistan Army Chief conferred with ...09:11 AM | 17 Aug, 2022
- HSY tells what vacation means for him10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Why Mushk Kaleem's mother did not allow her to wear a saree?08:06 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022