TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral

Popular TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either as she shared her new video which hinted at her all set to welcome the winter season.

"Sardiyan ane lgi hain bus ameer hone wali hoon mein ????:", captioned the TikTok star.

On the work front, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles.

