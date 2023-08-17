Pakistan forms special unit to protect minorities in capital city following Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD – Police in capital city of Pakistan on Thursday established a special unit to ensure protection of minority communities and their worship places.

The Islamabad police made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that 70 personnel have been posted in the “Minority Protection Unit”.

The post said all DPOs will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their respective areas. It added the police would further strengthen contacts with the minorities at the division level.

The unit will operate under the supervision of SSP operations, the police said, adding that the special unit has been established in light of recommendations made by the National Minorities Commission.

"مینارٹی پروٹیکشن یونٹ" میں 70 جوان تعینات کردیے گئے۔



تمام ڈی پی اوز اپنے علاقہ میں اقلیتی عبادتوں گاہوں اور آبادیوں کی حفاظت کے ذمہ دار ہوں گے۔ ہر ڈویژن کی سطح پر اقلیتی کمیٹیوں سے رابطوں کو مضبوط بنایا جائے گا۔



مینارٹی پروٹیکشن یونٹ ایس ایس پی آپریشنز کی زیر نگرانی فرائض سر… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 17, 2023

The development comes a day after multiple churches and house of Christian were attacked by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad.

Later, authorities started a crackdown and detained over 100 accused after charged members vandalised multiple churches over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala.

As the incident draws huge condemnation, Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Masih has also been suspended.