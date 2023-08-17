Pakistan forms special unit to protect minorities in capital city following Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD – Police in capital city of Pakistan on Thursday established a special unit to ensure protection of minority communities and their worship places.
The Islamabad police made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that 70 personnel have been posted in the “Minority Protection Unit”.
The post said all DPOs will be responsible for protecting residential and sacred places of minorities situated in their respective areas. It added the police would further strengthen contacts with the minorities at the division level.
The unit will operate under the supervision of SSP operations, the police said, adding that the special unit has been established in light of recommendations made by the National Minorities Commission.
The development comes a day after multiple churches and house of Christian were attacked by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad.
Later, authorities started a crackdown and detained over 100 accused after charged members vandalised multiple churches over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala.
As the incident draws huge condemnation, Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Masih has also been suspended.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
