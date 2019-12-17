Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure skating tournament in Austria

ISLAMABAD – Mallak Faisal Zafar, a twelve-year-old Pakistani girl, won an international competition for figure skating in Austria, beating hundreds of other contestants from around the world.

Mallak Faisal Zafar, participated in the 24th International Eiscup Inssbruck, 2019 Austria’s largest figure skating competition.

According to reports, Zafar was a part of the two-day Basic Novice Girls II category in the competition and came out first in the category while she was competing against skaters from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, as well as Austria itself and other countries.

Mallak Faisal Zafar - I would like to dedicate this performance to all who are supporting me in my journey. Shukria Pakistan. #iBleedGreen #firstpakistanifigureskater pic.twitter.com/IeH2of2AVd — firstpakistanifigureskater (@1stpakistanifs) December 14, 2019

Zafar, who only began to figure skate at the age of five, has set the bar very high for other Pakistani men and women interested in the sport of figure skating.

During the event over 200 participants from Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and a number of other countries competed at this popular Interclub Singles Competition for Seniors, Juniors, Advanced Novice, Intermediate Novice, Basic Novice, Cubs and Chicks.

Mallak Faisal Zafar, surprised the country when she became the first Pakistani citizen to win a competition of figure skating in Austria; she aims to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympics.