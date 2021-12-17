In a first, Pakistan security forces arrest kidnapping suspects by tracing WhatsApp calls
Five government officials part of 8-member gang busted in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – Sindh Rangers and police have busted a gang involved in a kidnap for ransom case by tracing WhatsApp calls made by the suspects.
It is for the first time investigation history of the country that security forces arrested the suspects by tracing their WhatsApp call record.
Suspects include five government servants – two Pakistan Customs constables, two policemen and a court official – and three others.
They have abducted a jeweler’s son from Karachi and demanded Rs20 million in ransom, but the victim’s family agreed to pay Rs3.5 million. Later, the kidnapper released the boy after receiving the ransom amount.
Wing Commander Rangers Colonel Sikandar in a press conference said that the security officials have recovered over Rs1.9 million from the suspects, adding that seven non-custom paid vehicles were also impounded from their possession.
Girls seized from 'kidnappers' expose ... 07:33 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Police on Thursday seized four girls who were kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area a few days ...
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Four gets double life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder case08:47 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- In a first, Pakistan security forces arrest kidnapping suspects by ...07:50 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- North Korea bans laughing, shopping for 11 days07:16 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan06:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima to be held in Lahore today05:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch her beauty brand06:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021