Pakistan announces day of mourning over death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has declared Monday, December 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The national flag shall fly at half mast throughout the country on the day.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a statement from the royal court.

Sheikh Nawaf took oath in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in the US.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will also visit Kuwait to offer condolences on the sad demise of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The demise of Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah is being mourned by several nations as the octogenarian monarch of the oil-rich nation passed away over the weekend.