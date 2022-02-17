Mathira rejects Sheikh Rashid, praises Aamir Liaquat for his stamina

“If you can’t stand by me in hell, why should I show you the heaven. Pass through the hell first and then I will show you the heaven,” says the bold, beautiful and witty Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Talking exclusively to Daily Pakistan’s Osama Bin Atiq, the Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, dancer, television host, singer and actress said, “If someone comes in my life, I put him into test. If he remains steadfast, he will win the jackpot otherwise I will say goodbye.”

She says, “Being straightforward is my ideology. I am what I am so accept me or get out of my life. I am good with good people, but if you will mess with me, you will regret it.”

Mathira says, “I don’t love anyone; I love only myself. Sheikh Rashid might be choice of some actresses, but he is not my choice.”

Answering a question about the Aurat March, Mathira says some people are overdoing women’s rights. She says that some slogans carried by the Aurat March participants are so irritating that she wants to throw them in their faces.

Referring to the concept of casting couch in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Mathira says it is everywhere and it depends whether you want to take it or not. She says harassment is also part of the showbiz industry, but she wouldn’t have to face it because she is loudmouth and clever as well. She said she would throw him out if anyone would try to harass her.

She says some people think Mathira is like “let’s just have sex; it’s no big deal type of thing”, but this is not the case. She says she is bold but if a girl wears skirt, it does not mean she is a slut. Women wear clothes for themselves. She says a girl might be fully covered, but depraved.

When asked what it takes to know a man’s true nature, Mathira said you will know a man’s true nature only if you will spend time with him.

Responding to a question about Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage, Mathira said he has the stamina that’s why he got married for the third time. She says the girl looks to be in love with him. Apparently she hasn’t been forced into this marriage. So, it’s his business, she said.