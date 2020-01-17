Flour price reaches Rs70 per kg in Lahore

LAHORE - The Flour Mills Association jacked up the price of flour to Rs70 per kg in Punjab’s provincial capital, local media reported on Friday.

The price of flour with an increase of Rs6 now has been fixed at Rs70 per kilogram, said an official of the association.

“The price was increased after the surge in wheat price, the official said in his statement and added that situation has turned bad from worse for them due as the government has also set up electricity and gas tariff.

This is the second time prices have increased in the past two weeks. So far, the price has been hiked by Rs20 during this government's tenure.

Nadeem, a flour mill owner, told media that prices are increasing because the prices of raw wheat have increased. Wheat prices for a 40kg bag is Rs2,200. In addition to this, the electricity charges per unit have also increased, he said.