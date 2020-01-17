PM Imran wants 'meaningful negotiations' with Shehbaz Sharif over CEC appointment
07:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
PM Imran wants 'meaningful negotiations' with Shehbaz Sharif over CEC appointment
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a letter to Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif with three names proposed for the post of Chief Election Commissioner and called for serious talks to resolve the issue.

The premier in the letter, which was sent on January 15, urged Sharif to hold meaningful negotiations on the matter pending since early 2019 due to deadlock between the government and opposition.

The names of Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja - all the three are former federal secretaries - have been suggested by the Imran Khan. This is the second time that the premier has recommended the names for new CEC. PM Imran stated that he had written the letter to resolve the pending issue of the appointment of a new head to oversee the commission. 

Earlier, media reports claim that the government and opposition reached a consensus on names of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan. 

