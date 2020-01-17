TLP unrest: Khadim Rizvi's brother, nephew among 86 awarded 4,738-year jail sentences

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has awarded jail sentence to 86 leaders and workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for the period of 55 years each in a case filed under treason and terrorism charges.

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's brother Ameer Hussain Rizvi and nephew Mohammad Ali are among the convicts. The court in the verdict announced on Thursday night also ordered the convicts to submit Rs12.925 million as fine.

It also ordered the authorities to seize the movable and immovable assets of the convicts.

The court was hearing a case registered in the Pindighep police station against TLP workers who held violent protests and clashed with the police over the arrest of party chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in 2018, Dawn News reported.

Following the verdict was announced, the convicts were shifted to Attock jail in three vehicles by Elite Force officials.