NETSOL technologies to ring Nasdaq closing bell on Jan 21

NETSOL Technologies Inc.(Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Select members of NETSOL’s senior leadership team will join Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Najeeb Ghauri to ring the bell.

“This ceremony commemorates over two decades of NETSOL being listed on Nasdaq,” said Ghauri. “We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, customers and shareholders who have all collectively played a significant role in our growth and development over the years.

NETSOL is, and always has been, an adaptive organization, which is why we’ve been able to lead in our domain for a number of years. To effectively address the digital economy and enterprise needs worldwide, we are also Cloud ready. Our best days as an organization are yet ahead.”

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq’s MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern time via the following link: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live.