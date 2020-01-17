Azhar, Misbah,Babar,Imad and Shan attend The Cube Design Service's networking event
Share
LAHORE - The Cube Design Services has set new trends in the property market by hosting the first-of-its-kind Open House and Networking event in the provincial capital, here the other day.
The architecture and design firm has held the event to provide potential buyers with an opportunity to thoroughly view the property through an interactive on-site experience, answer questions if any, and make themselves feel at home as they envision living there.
Pakistan's cricket starts Azhar Ali, Misbah ul Haq, Babar Azam, Imad Waseem, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood and renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan graced the Open House event and praised the project.
‘It’s gladdening to see an architectural firm in Pakistan setting new trends and offering better ways of making informed real estate decisions through such events’, said Azhar Ali, Brand Ambassador, The Cube Design Services.
Mirza Ather Baig, CEO, The Cube Design Services, said: "Our quest is to walk parallel with constant change in the surroundings and make use of it in the world of architecture, interior & construction".
"Our purpose is to revolutionize the perception of architecture in Pakistan & to practice a distinctive style of development rooted in a minimalist approach," Mirza added.
The firm has some of the most prestigious design & construction projects under its belt. While setting new benchmarks in residential and commercial architecture, The Cube Design Services is leading the way by creating spaces that offer comfort and luxury like never before.
- EU to challenge China-US trade agreement at WTO12:02 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, says FM Quresh11:24 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Two killed in Gujranwala van, rickshaw collision09:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan condemns Indian CDS remarks about Kashmiri children09:17 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security ...08:47 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Malala biopic director admits he still receives death threats03:39 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- Prince Harry makes first public appearance since royal split03:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- Birthday girl Sajal Aly gets heartwarming message from Ahad Raza's mom03:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019