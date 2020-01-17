Azhar, Misbah,Babar,Imad and Shan attend The Cube Design Service's networking event

LAHORE - The Cube Design Services has set new trends in the property market by hosting the first-of-its-kind Open House and Networking event in the provincial capital, here the other day.

The architecture and design firm has held the event to provide potential buyers with an opportunity to thoroughly view the property through an interactive on-site experience, answer questions if any, and make themselves feel at home as they envision living there.

Pakistan's cricket starts Azhar Ali, Misbah ul Haq, Babar Azam, Imad Waseem, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood and renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan graced the Open House event and praised the project.

‘It’s gladdening to see an architectural firm in Pakistan setting new trends and offering better ways of making informed real estate decisions through such events’, said Azhar Ali, Brand Ambassador, The Cube Design Services.

Mirza Ather Baig, CEO, The Cube Design Services, said: "Our quest is to walk parallel with constant change in the surroundings and make use of it in the world of architecture, interior & construction".

"Our purpose is to revolutionize the perception of architecture in Pakistan & to practice a distinctive style of development rooted in a minimalist approach," Mirza added.

The firm has some of the most prestigious design & construction projects under its belt. While setting new benchmarks in residential and commercial architecture, The Cube Design Services is leading the way by creating spaces that offer comfort and luxury like never before.