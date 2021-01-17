Four rare black deer stolen from Lahore’s Safari Park
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Four rare black deer stolen from Lahore’s Safari Park
Share

LAHORE – Four female black deer of a rare breed have been stolen from the Safari Park Zoo in Lahore’s Raiwind.

The wildlife supervisor of Safari Park, Rizwan Munir, said that incident occurred on the night of January 10. The worth of the stolen deer is around 225,000, he added.

Police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Pakistan Penal code which states that unidentified men took away the female deer from the Safari Park on Friday night. 

It also added that at least five people were on duty when the crime took place. The complainant has requested to include these officers in the inquiry as well.

Staff includes wildlife supervisor [night duty] Syed Abbas Ali Kazmi, watchers Muhammad Saleem, Nadeem Zadar, Faisal Mushtaq, and Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, and electrician Muhammad Latif.

Earlier in August 2020, six of the valuable black deer were stolen from Vehari Zoo. The Multan Wildlife deputy director suspended two employees while police registered a case against eight accused and started an investigation

7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report 02:02 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

BAHAWALPUR – At least seven deer were reported dead at Bahawalpur zoo on Saturday. So far, the cause of the ...

More From This Category
Karachi stats show 36pc spike in rape cases in ...
11:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
ATC sentences student to death for 'killing ...
10:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Air Force chief meets Turkish defence ...
11:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of ...
10:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Woman accusing Babar Azam of sexual ...
11:08 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize ...
09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr