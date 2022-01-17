Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 January 2022
09:08 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.9
|178.4
|Euro
|EUR
|200.1
|202.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|240.1
|242.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49.05
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.45
|46.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.6
|128.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.1
|140.6
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.55
|36.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|46.45
|46.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan takes decision on schools' closure today amid alarming rise ...09:51 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports 4,340 new Covid infections, positivity ratio shoots ...09:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 202208:41 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- 'It was a difficult time for us, especially Zara!' Asad Siddiqui ...10:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat Kohli as he steps down ...06:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction ...05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021