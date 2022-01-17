Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 2022
08:41 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,100 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,415 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.110,090.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Karachi
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Quetta
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Attock
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Multan
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,100
|PKR 1,515
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan takes decision on schools' closure today amid alarming rise ...09:51 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports 4,340 new Covid infections, positivity ratio shoots ...09:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 202208:41 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- 'It was a difficult time for us, especially Zara!' Asad Siddiqui ...10:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat Kohli as he steps down ...06:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction ...05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021