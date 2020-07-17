Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump during Instagram live
Gigi Hadid had fans in a state of excitement when the mommy-to-be flaunted her growing baby bump on an Instagram Live this Wednesday.
Expressing her gratitude for the positive comments, she said: "I'm so grateful for … the questions and wanting you just to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great and I love you guys."
The baby bump 🤰🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqDsVQRIv1— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) July 15, 2020
"I think a lot of people are confused as to why I'm not sharing but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."
She continued: "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus, that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."
Gigi also shared that she has been taking in the experience and will be posting all about it in the future.
After news leaked that Hadid and the former One Direction member were expecting, the supermodel confirmed the pregnancy during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The duo has been spending their time isolating on a farm in rural Pennsylvania. The baby, a girl, is due in September.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
