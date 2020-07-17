Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surpasses 1 Million
11:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
Share
NEW DELHI - India has confirmed 34,956 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,003,832 on Friday.
According to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll from the disease has reached 25,602, with 687 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.
India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 284,281 cases remains the most affected region.
It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 156,369 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 118,645 cases.
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- PTV license fee increased by Rs 6510:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020