My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife
Share
In the name of love! Falak Shabir is head over heels for actor Sarah Khan, as the love-struck singer got a tattoo to commemorate his devotion for his wife.
View this post on Instagram
LOVE IS IN THE AIR!! #falaqkidulhan #sarahfalaq #falaqkisarah #weddingbells #weddingshenanigans #justmarried #couplegoals #ido #tyingtheknot #shesaidyes #heasked #fallwedding #rusticwedding #summerwedding #weddingfavors #centerpieces #sayyestothedress #bohowedding #weddinghair #weddingstyle #loveislove #dplifestyle #dailypakistan #dailypakistanglobal #dpglobal
Falak made the permanent ink gesture moments before the two tied the knot. He took to his Instagram story to post the picture, alongside a caption that read, "My Queen Sarah!"
The wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing and the social media updates are giving us some major couple goals.
Instagram is already flooded with pictures from their fun-filled mehndi and the superstar duo danced the night away with happiness.
Khan and Shabbir, on Wednesday evening, shared a few pictures from their engagement ceremony to announce that that they are together.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- PTV license fee increased by Rs 6510:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
-
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020