My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife

In the name of love! Falak Shabir is head over heels for actor Sarah Khan, as the love-struck singer got a tattoo to commemorate his devotion for his wife.

Falak made the permanent ink gesture moments before the two tied the knot. He took to his Instagram story to post the picture, alongside a caption that read, "My Queen Sarah!"

The wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing and the social media updates are giving us some major couple goals.

Instagram is already flooded with pictures from their fun-filled mehndi and the superstar duo danced the night away with happiness.

Khan and Shabbir, on Wednesday evening, shared a few pictures from their engagement ceremony to announce that that they are together.

