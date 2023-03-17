Flood kills 16 in earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye

ANKARA – At least 16 people were killed during floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month’s catastrophic earthquake.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams were still searching for five people reported missing in three locations.
The flash floods swept away cars, inundated homes and drenched campsites sheltering earthquake survivors in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces.
At least 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, including five Syrian nationals whose bodies were found inside a flooded basement apartment and two other people who died inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.
In Adiyaman, two people drowned after a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors was washed away by surging waters. A nurse and her two-year-old child are still missing.
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Feb 6, killing more than 54,000 people in both the countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
