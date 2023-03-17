Flood kills 16 in earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye

ANKARA – At least 16 people were killed during floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month’s catastrophic earthquake.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams were still searching for five people reported missing in three locations.

The flash floods swept away cars, inundated homes and drenched campsites sheltering earthquake survivors in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces.

At least 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, including five Syrian nationals whose bodies were found inside a flooded basement apartment and two other people who died inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.

In Adiyaman, two people drowned after a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors was washed away by surging waters. A nurse and her two-year-old child are still missing.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Feb 6, killing more than 54,000 people in both the countries.