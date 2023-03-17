Maryam Nawaz likely to contest election from four Punjab Assembly seats

LAHORE – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday decided to contest Punjab Assembly elections from four constituencies.

As per the media reports, Maryam has filed nomination papers from four constituencies -- three from Lahore and one from Gujranwala -- for the upcoming provincial polls.

Maryam filed nomination papers from three Lahore constituencies, PP-149, PP-173 and PP-158. Besides Lahore, she has also filed her papers for one Gujranwala constituency, PP-63.

However, Maryam’s spokesperson Zeeshan Malik clarified that the decision of where Maryam would contest elections from one of the four constituencies was yet to be made.

He said that the final decision would be made by the party.

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz also filed nomination papers from three constituencies – PP-146, PP-147, and PP-163.

Moreover, prime minister’s aide Attaullah Tarar filed his papers from PP-158 and PP-163 (PP-158 is the one from where Maryam has filed her papers while PP-163 is the one from where Hamza is planning to contest the election).