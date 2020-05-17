Four terrorists killed in Bahawalpur CTD action

BAHAWALPUR: At least four terrorists were killed during an operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bhawalpur on Sunday.

According to media details, four militants were killed in an exchange of fire that took place between the CTD officials and the militants near Azam Chowk in Bahawalpur while three managed to escape.

The terrorists killed in the action were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

According to CTD spokesperson the militants were affiliated with the banned outfit Daesh and confirmed that the militants planned to carry out an attack at a religious minority's place of worship in the country.

The CTD officials also recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and advanced weapons from the possession of the dead terrorists.