IOC, WHO ink deal to promote healthy society through sport amid COVID-19

LAUSANNE - World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have signed an agreement to promote a healthy society through sport amid coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the United Nation (UN) agency formalized this longstanding partnership with IOC to help people realize their healthiest lives amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said this collaboration is timely as the current COVID-19 pandemic is particularly affecting people with no communicable diseases.

The WHO, IOC partnership will also work to respond to disease as well, the WHO Director-General said further.