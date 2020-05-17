Punjab registers over 0.7 million youth for COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that over 0.7 million youth have registered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Punjab out of which 64,000 have been assigned different tasks.

SAPM Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss and brief the role of the force in the province.

Provincial minister Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chief Secretary, senior member of Board f Revenue, Principal Secretary of CM and other officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting the Punjab chief minister praised youth for their spirit of serving the nation.