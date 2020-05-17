Punjab registers over 0.7 million youth for COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force
01:15 PM | 17 May, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that over 0.7 million youth have registered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Punjab out of which 64,000 have been assigned different tasks.
SAPM Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss and brief the role of the force in the province.
Provincial minister Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chief Secretary, senior member of Board f Revenue, Principal Secretary of CM and other officials were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting the Punjab chief minister praised youth for their spirit of serving the nation.
- ‘Ertuğrul’ star Gulsim Ali wishes to visit Pakistan after ...11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
-
- Syed Mazher Iqbal becomes CEO Haleeb Foods11:22 AM | 18 May, 2020
-
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to be launched today for those rendered ...10:38 AM | 18 May, 2020
‘Ertuğrul’ star Gulsim Ali wishes to visit Pakistan after pandemic is over
11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
-
-
- Moin Akhtar is in every house, he's in every heart: Anwar Maqsood06:17 PM | 16 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020