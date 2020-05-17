Punjab registers over 0.7 million youth for COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 17 May, 2020
Punjab registers over 0.7 million youth for COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force
Share

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that over 0.7 million youth have registered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Punjab out of which 64,000 have been assigned different tasks.

SAPM Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss and brief the role of the force in the province.

Provincial minister Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chief Secretary, senior member of Board f Revenue, Principal Secretary of CM and other officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting the Punjab chief minister praised youth for their spirit of serving the nation.

More From This Category
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to be launched ...
10:38 AM | 18 May, 2020
Pakistan welcomes agreement between Afghan ...
09:17 AM | 18 May, 2020
AJK to face complete lockdown from May 18 midnight
10:53 PM | 17 May, 2020
Pakistani American girl among corona crisis ...
10:48 PM | 17 May, 2020
Islamabad mayor suspended over corruption charges
09:37 PM | 17 May, 2020
Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan to be ...
08:49 PM | 17 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ertuğrul’ star Gulsim Ali wishes to visit Pakistan after pandemic is over
11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr