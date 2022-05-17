Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 2022

08:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 130,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 102,116 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 119,166.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 130,000 PKR 1,515

