Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 2022
08:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 130,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 102,116 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 119,166.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Karachi
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Islamabad
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Peshawar
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Quetta
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Sialkot
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Attock
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Gujranwala
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Jehlum
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Multan
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Gujrat
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Nawabshah
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Chakwal
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Hyderabad
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Nowshehra
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Sargodha
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Faisalabad
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
|Mirpur
|PKR 130,000
|PKR 1,515
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 May 202208:15 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Vivo X80 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info02:11 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistan announces 20-member squad for Asia Hockey Cup11:25 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Imran says all those who conspired against his govt will have a ...10:55 PM | 16 May, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui meets Nawaz Sharif in London, invites him to 'Dum Mastam' screening
10:17 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi's new dance video goes viral04:47 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022