Inside Vicky Kaushal's romantic birthday

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as Kaushal turns 35. The handsome hunk and his darling wife have been in the news ever since they got married in a lavish yet private ceremony, and often share PDA-filled pictures with each other.
In yet another loved-up post, the Tiger actress shared a scintillating photo with her husband that has the internet in awe.
Taking to Instagram, Kat updated a grey scale photo of the couple dancing, and another shot at their home, captioning the post, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday" followed by a white heart emoji.
The sweetest birthday wish received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users and managed to gain 3.5 million likes.
On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.
As for Kaushal, he will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur also starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 18, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|296.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
