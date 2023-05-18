Inside Vicky Kaushal's romantic birthday

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as Kaushal turns 35. The handsome hunk and his darling wife have been in the news ever since they got married in a lavish yet private ceremony, and often share PDA-filled pictures with each other.

In yet another loved-up post, the Tiger actress shared a scintillating photo with her husband that has the internet in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Kat updated a grey scale photo of the couple dancing, and another shot at their home, captioning the post, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday" followed by a white heart emoji.

The sweetest birthday wish received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users and managed to gain 3.5 million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

As for Kaushal, he will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur also starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.