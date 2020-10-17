PDM’s Gujranwala power show against PTI government fails badly: Fawad Chaudhry
09:29 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the government in Gujranwala had failed badly.
In a tweet (Friday), the minister said that he had already said that holding a public meeting would not be an easy task, adding that the leadership of opposition came out of their houses late due as a few number of people reaching at the meeting place.
He hoped that the failed jalsa will teach the opposition a lesson and they would choose the right path.
