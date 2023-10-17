  

Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day brings you face in such state of mind to accept   severe hammering from the superior heads at workplace. Be patient and try to make your mind acceptable for your learning. Try to spend time in buddies’ company tonight. Be focused and sensible in career selection.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will be receiving the most favorable and happiest news of your luck dram amount unexpectedly. This draw amount will change your fortune. Pay attention to kids’ health who have been suffering from coughing and high fever. Be affectionate and caring to others in team.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you need chalk out certain plans and their execution plans. You have to be very vigilant and responsive to manage all tasks accomplished within time period. Enjoy the best time among best friends tonight. Stay connected and jelled toghter with the entire team.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have been smart and reflective on sensitive domestic affairs but try to neglect these stressful matters. Resolve them sensibly and struggle to ease out yourself. Play games and enjoy leisure time.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, whenever you face any anxiety or distress, try to remain happy and contented. Life is a mystery and no one can predict so start enjoying and cherishing moments of pleasure and leisure.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be useful. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, love is in the air for you and your partner as the stars seem to be in your favor. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you need to stay away from some colleagues who like to judge others as they are likely to bring out your bad side. Your financial situation looks awesome. A walk in the open is advised to clear your head and to work on your breathing. Be optimist in life. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your health is not going to be in your favor today and it is more about your mental health which may trigger. You are looking for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself. 

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your life may offer challenges and   odds for every one as binding. Keep focusing for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may be confronted an authoritative force in the office .This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Married people will have a smooth day but those dating may have an argument with their love interest. Be positive and calm.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to help others in multi-tasks as a strongest team leader. Your work life will be smooth so don’t worry about that. You may try very hard to resist the temptation of spending money on things you know you won’t have much use for. Stay confident and stronger in judgment and leading others.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 15, 2023

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

09:00 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 October, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, militant killed in KP gun battles: ISPR

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: